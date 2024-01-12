IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,335 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,970 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.91.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $141.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.64 and its 200 day moving average is $99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 3.17. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $187.39.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $85,119.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kathryn Haun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,146,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $85,119.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 817,204 shares of company stock valued at $118,004,221. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

