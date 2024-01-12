Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) & Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Financial Analysis

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) and Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vontier and Hexagon AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vontier alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vontier 10.65% 67.42% 10.62% Hexagon AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Vontier pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hexagon AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Vontier pays out 4.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hexagon AB (publ) pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vontier 0 2 4 0 2.67 Hexagon AB (publ) 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vontier and Hexagon AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vontier currently has a consensus price target of $35.14, suggesting a potential upside of 0.18%. Given Vontier’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vontier is more favorable than Hexagon AB (publ).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vontier and Hexagon AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vontier $3.18 billion 1.70 $401.30 million $2.16 16.24 Hexagon AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $1.05 10.68

Vontier has higher revenue and earnings than Hexagon AB (publ). Hexagon AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vontier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Vontier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hexagon AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Vontier shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vontier beats Hexagon AB (publ) on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vontier

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment. It operates through two segments: Mobility Technologies, and Diagnostics and Repair Technologies. The Mobility Technologies segment products include solutions and services in the areas of environmental compliance, fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, vehicle tracking and fleet management, and traffic management products marketed under the Gilbarco, Veeder-Root, Orpak, DRB, Teletrac Navman, and Global Traffic Technologies brands. The Diagnostics and Repair Technologies segment products comprise vehicle repair tools, toolboxes, automotive diagnostic equipment, and software, as well as wheel-service equipment for automotive tire installation and repair shops, including brake lathes, tire changers, wheel balancers, wheel aligners, lifts, and inspection lane systems under the Matco and Coats brands. The company markets its products and services to retail and commercial fueling operators, convenience store and in-bay car wash operators, tunnel car wash and commercial vehicle repair businesses, municipal governments, and public safety entities and fleet owners/operators through a network of franchised mobile distributors, as well as direct sales personnel and independent distributors. It serves customers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division. It also provides CAD CAM and CAE software, CNC simulation and computed tomography software, measurement and inspection hardware and software, manufacturing project management, digital transformation for manufacturing, and quality management systems to manufacturing intelligence division; HxGN mine protect, operate, monitoring, enterprise, measure, and plan services to mining division; intelligent business, continuous improvement, environmental health and safety, and production management for Xalt Solution; and absolute scanner speed, modular, and automation solutions. In addition, the company offers GIS, imagery analysis and data management, collaboration, government, transportation, and defense solutions; and utility GIS and outage management services, and public safety and geospatial platform to safety, infrastructure, and geospatial division. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.