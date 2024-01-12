Head-To-Head Comparison: Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX) vs. CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Carmell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CVRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Carmell has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVRx has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carmell 0 0 0 0 N/A CVRx 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Carmell and CVRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CVRx has a consensus target price of $26.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.60%. Given CVRx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CVRx is more favorable than Carmell.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carmell and CVRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carmell N/A N/A $200,000.00 N/A N/A CVRx $35.17 million 16.60 -$41.43 million ($2.05) -13.68

Carmell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CVRx.

Profitability

This table compares Carmell and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carmell N/A -122.39% -2.45% CVRx -121.06% -44.62% -36.31%

Summary

CVRx beats Carmell on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carmell

Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

