Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Insider Harshitkumar (Hetal) Shah Buys 40,394 Shares

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) insider Harshitkumar (Hetal) Shah acquired 40,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £39,586.12 ($50,460.32).

Greencore Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GNC stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.22) on Friday. Greencore Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 66.60 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 103.50 ($1.32). The stock has a market cap of £457.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,371.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.54.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

About Greencore Group

(Get Free Report)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.