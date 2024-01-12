Graypoint LLC Has $203,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $297.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

