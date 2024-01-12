Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $380.13. The firm has a market cap of $170.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.59. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

In related news, Director Ronald Royal sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $35,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,986.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 87,591 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 203,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 90,686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,420,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 48,172 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

