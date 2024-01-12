Gradient Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 26.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 243,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,839,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 39,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 132,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 33,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

