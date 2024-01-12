Gradient Investments LLC Sells 323 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,084,000 after purchasing an additional 401,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,681,000 after buying an additional 563,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $72.78 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.