Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,463,875 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 99.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463,875 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 3,521.1% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 278,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 271,267 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 76.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 246,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 106,540 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 133.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 160,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 91,829 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,913,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 20.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $130.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

