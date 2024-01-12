Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,683 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.33 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.42.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

