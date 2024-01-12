Gradient Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $23.96 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $245.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.53 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 31.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO Tracy French acquired 4,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,931.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $100,543.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tracy French bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,931.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,846. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

