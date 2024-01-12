Gradient Investments LLC Invests $55,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,009,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,084,000.

Shares of BBHY opened at $46.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.47.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

