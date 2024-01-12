Gradient Investments LLC Has $94,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in McKesson by 13.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $488.85 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $489.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $460.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.82. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

