Gradient Investments LLC Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.10. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

