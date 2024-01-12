Gradient Investments LLC Has $65,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 202,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 21,736 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.06 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

