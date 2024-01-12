Gradient Investments LLC Has $178,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $111.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.54. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

