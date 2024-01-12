Gradient Investments LLC Buys 412 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,231 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after buying an additional 2,021,700 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHX opened at $56.46 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $56.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

