Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $109.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

