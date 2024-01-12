Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 481 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 793.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $53.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.72. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.