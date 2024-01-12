Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.12) Per Share

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.13). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $209.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 214.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686,213 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $5,105,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $4,417,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $4,127,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 380,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,805.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

