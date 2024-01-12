Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.04.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

NYSE:GOL opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $797.01 million, a P/E ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 29,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 46.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 274.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 74,382 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

