Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 416.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Get Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFFV stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.