General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills Trading Down 0.1 %

General Mills stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

