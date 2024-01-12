Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,938 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $444.66 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $469.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

