Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,875,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,877,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 62,444 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

View Our Latest Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

