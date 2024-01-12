FY2025 EPS Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, January 7th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.12) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.38). The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.45) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($9.89) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $23.50 EPS.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.49) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NTLA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $47.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $172,134.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,172.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,971 shares of company stock worth $968,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

