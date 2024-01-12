FY2024 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited Reduced by National Bank Financial (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($1.94) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.02. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TECK. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.30.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

TECK stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.16. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $49.34.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $4,027,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,298,000 after acquiring an additional 224,658 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

