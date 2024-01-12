FY2024 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AEO opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.