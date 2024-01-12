FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) Issued By National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE TGB opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.28 million, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.98. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,769,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,225,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 394,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,034,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,502 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 570.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,604,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,423 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

