FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued on Sunday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$141.14 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.33%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$22.50 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.15.

View Our Latest Report on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Performance

TSE ERO opened at C$20.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.72 and a 1-year high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.