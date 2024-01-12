FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Increased by Desjardins (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CG. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.35 to C$8.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.28.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at C$7.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.17 and a 12-month high of C$10.28.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$461.38 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -28.87%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

