FY2023 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a report released on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $7.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.84. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

BECN stock opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -79.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.19. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

