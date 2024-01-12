FY2023 EPS Estimates for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Boosted by Analyst

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for American Water Works in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.80. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Water Works’ FY2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AWK. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $131.53 on Wednesday. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.48.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in American Water Works by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

