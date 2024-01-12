FY2023 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,975.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 970.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.51%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently -122.85%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.