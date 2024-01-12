FY2023 Earnings Forecast for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Issued By Zacks Research

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $8.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.13. The consensus estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.98 EPS.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on HIG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.21.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $83.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $276,971.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,545 shares of company stock valued at $14,154,814 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.79%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.