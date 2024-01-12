FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Issued By Desjardins

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGAU. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CGAU opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -24.10%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.