Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Frontier Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Frontier Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $186,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 453,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,422.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $186,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 453,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,422.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 347,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 590,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,075. Corporate insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth approximately $53,912,000. Ancient Art L.P. lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 7,961,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,104 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,222 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,293,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,749,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

