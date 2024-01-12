Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a growth of 112,900.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,262,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Forwardly Stock Performance
Shares of Forwardly stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Forwardly has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
Forwardly Company Profile
