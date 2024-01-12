Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a growth of 112,900.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,262,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Forwardly Stock Performance

Shares of Forwardly stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Forwardly has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

Forwardly Company Profile

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

