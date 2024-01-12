Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.38, but opened at $61.58. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Forward Air shares last traded at $60.55, with a volume of 38,526 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

