Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 149,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 140,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,417,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE FBIN opened at $78.55 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $80.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

