Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $39.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.10.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. Fiverr International has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $970.81 million, a P/E ratio of -428.43 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 76.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 352,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 153,202 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter worth $3,882,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter worth $3,291,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 48.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 92,226 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter worth $1,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

