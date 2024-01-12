First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.80 to C$0.70. The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 960612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$109.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.21.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

