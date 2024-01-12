Financial Survey: W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $3.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. W. P. Carey pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties pays out 171.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey $1.48 billion 9.84 $599.14 million $3.64 18.29 EPR Properties $658.03 million 5.44 $176.23 million $1.93 24.61

This table compares W. P. Carey and EPR Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than EPR Properties. W. P. Carey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of W. P. Carey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of EPR Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares W. P. Carey and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey 44.67% 8.43% 4.15% EPR Properties 23.84% 6.78% 2.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for W. P. Carey and EPR Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey 2 6 2 0 2.00 EPR Properties 1 5 4 0 2.30

W. P. Carey currently has a consensus target price of $66.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.06%. EPR Properties has a consensus target price of $48.35, indicating a potential upside of 1.81%. Given EPR Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than W. P. Carey.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

