Financial Comparison: Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) vs. Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) and Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Xilio Therapeutics and Galectin Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilio Therapeutics N/A -104.69% -77.19% Galectin Therapeutics N/A N/A -216.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.7% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilio Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Galectin Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Xilio Therapeutics and Galectin Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Xilio Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,129.71%. Galectin Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 488.24%. Given Xilio Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Xilio Therapeutics is more favorable than Galectin Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Xilio Therapeutics has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galectin Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xilio Therapeutics and Galectin Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$88.22 million ($2.96) -0.27 Galectin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.78 million ($0.76) -2.46

Galectin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xilio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Xilio Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors. The company also develops cytokine programs, which comprises XTX202, a tumor-activated IL-2; and XTX301, an investigational tumor-activated, engineered IL-12 molecule. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Galectin Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its Galectin Sciences, LLC, which is a collaborative joint venture co-owned by SBH Sciences, Inc., to research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.