Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.22% of Fair Isaac worth $48,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,943,000 after purchasing an additional 44,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,029.00 to $1,214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,003.50.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,215.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,098.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $942.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $586.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,215.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.