F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,498 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of F5 by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,085 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

F5 Trading Up 0.3 %

F5 stock opened at $176.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $180.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.33.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. F5’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at F5

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $336,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,246,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $336,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,246,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,497 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.