Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXC. UBS Group lowered Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $36.21 on Thursday. Exelon has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $44.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Exelon by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 178,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79,166 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Veery Capital LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Exelon by 1,242.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

