Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Exelon from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.73.

EXC opened at $36.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. Analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 75,280 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after buying an additional 70,269 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

