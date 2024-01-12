Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $143.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $146.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.