Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued on Sunday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ero Copper in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

